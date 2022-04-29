Log in
White House communications director tests positive for COVID-19

04/29/2022 | 09:45am EDT
Press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, as journalists and politicians in Washington were set to kick off a weekend of events around the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner.

Bedingfield said she was not considered a close contact with President Joe Biden, whom she last saw on Wednesday at a socially distanced meeting during which she wore an N-95 mask.

"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I am only experiencing mild symptoms," Bedingfield said, adding that she would work from home, returning to the White House after five days of isolation and a negative test result.

Bedingfield was latest in a line of Cabinet members, administration officials and White House staffers to get a positive COVID test. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. She remains asymptomatic, a White House official said.

Other officials who tested positive this month included U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, next in the line of succession to the presidency after Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Biden plans to attend the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner on Saturday but will limit his time there to decrease his chances of being exposed to coronavirus, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

The Saturday dinner is being held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS