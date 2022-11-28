Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
White House continuing talks on release of Griner, Whelan -Kirby

11/28/2022 | 05:32pm EST
STORY: "I can assure you that those conversations are ongoing," Kirby said, adding "we want them both home as soon as possible."

Basketball star Griner was taken this month to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia to serve a nine-year drug sentence after being arrested in February with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She said at her trial she used them to relieve the pain from sports injuries and had not meant to break the law.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, is serving 16 years in the same region on charges of espionage, which he denies.


© Reuters 2022
