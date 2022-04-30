Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House correspondents dinner returns, with Biden headlining

04/30/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with small business owners at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will resume a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night, the first president to speak at the annual event since 2016.

After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returns this year with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.

More than 20 WHCA-related parties are being staged around Washington before and after the major event on Saturday night and multiple senior administration officials will attend as well as a smattering of celebrities from the entertainment world.

However, a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Washington, in particular an outbreak at the journalists' white-tie Gridiron dinner early in April, has brought an undercurrent of caution to the White House dinner.

Organizers are requiring every attendee be tested for the virus, and some top officials, including infectious disease expert Dr. Antony Fauci, have dropped out.

The White House said Biden will take extra precautions at the event - skipping the dinner portion and attend only the speakers program, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. He may opt to wear a mask when he is not speaking.

Asked what Biden will tell the crowd, Psaki said: "I will lower expectations and say it's not funny at all."

In recent weeks, the president has mostly been unmasked at crowded White House events, but those events had lower attendance than Saturday's dinner, which is expected to seat about 2,600 journalists, Washington officials and celebrities.

The White House Correspondents Association was founded in 1914 and has held a dinner nearly every year since the first one in 1921 to celebrate the reporters who cover the presidency and raise money for scholarships.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland; Editing by Heather Timmons and Marguerita Choy)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aFrance gears up for May Day protests, in first test for newly reelected Macron
RE
06:04aWhite House correspondents dinner returns, with Biden headlining
RE
06:02aIn Georgia, protests planned at salute to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:47aIndia has court backlog of 40 million cases, chief justice says
RE
05:44aUkraine says Russia pounding Donbas, failing to take targets
RE
05:43aDisney's corporate affairs head leaves three months after joining
RE
05:42aPerenco shuts Gabon oil terminal after 300,000-barrel leak
RE
05:39aIndia enforcement directorate says seizes 55.5 bln rupees from c…
RE
05:17aHSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Westwood Budega™️ Receives State Permit and Prepares for O..
4Warren Buffett's Berkshire all-day meeting to kick off in Omaha
5China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..

HOT NEWS