Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House 'disappointed' by gun rights ruling

06/23/2022 | 10:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The 6-3 ruling, with the court's conservative justices in the majority and liberal justices in dissent, struck down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home. The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, violated a person's right to "keep and bear arms" under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

The decision hands a landmark victory to gun rights advocates in a nation deeply divided over how to address firearms violence.

The ruling could undermine similar restrictions in other states and imperil other types of state and local firearms restrictions nationwide.

President Joe Biden, who has called gun violence a national embarrassment, condemned the decision.

The United States has experienced hundreds of deaths from dozens of mass shootings in recent years. Just in recent weeks, 19 children and two teachers were killed on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and ten people were slain on May 14 at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/23Shanghai's most-active nickel contract drops 7.5% to 164,260 yua…
RE
06/23Macau locks down some buildings as COVID infections creep up
RE
06/23U.S. Senate passes gun safety bill as Supreme Court knocks down handgun limits
RE
06/23Legal expert reacts to 'dangerous' gun rights ruling
RE
06/23UK PM Johnson's party loses previously safe parliamentary seat
RE
06/23Ukraine's EU candidacy will strengthen Europe as Russia threatens freedom - Zelenskiy
RE
06/23Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries
RE
06/23Australia, NZ dollars stall as clouds gather on growth
RE
06/23INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mostly Higher
DJ
06/23UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose Wakefield at by-election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP : Landmark industry guide supports First Nations community engageme..
2European banks ace U.S. Fed's stress test, show strong capital levels
3OZ Minerals : Novamera and OZ Minerals enter into Memorandum of Underst..
4Gold set for second straight weekly drop on worries over big rate hikes
5Toyota, Subaru shares drop after EV recall announcements

HOT NEWS