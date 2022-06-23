White House 'disappointed' by gun rights ruling

The decision hands a landmark victory to gun rights advocates in a nation deeply divided over how to address firearms violence.

The ruling could undermine similar restrictions in other states and imperil other types of state and local firearms restrictions nationwide.

President Joe Biden, who has called gun violence a national embarrassment, condemned the decision.

The United States has experienced hundreds of deaths from dozens of mass shootings in recent years. Just in recent weeks, 19 children and two teachers were killed on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and ten people were slain on May 14 at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.