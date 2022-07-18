Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip

07/18/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The White House on said Monday it anticipates major oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance to increase crude production following President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East.

"We will measure success in the next couple of weeks," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing. "We anticipate to be an increase in production, but it's going to take the next couple of weeks, and that will be up to OPEC+."

Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last week where he met with that country's leadership and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the oil-rich Middle East.

The Biden administration has come under pressure to cut gas prices and other consumer costs ahead of the Nov. 8 mid-term elections where his Democratic Party is seeking to retain control of Congress.

Oil prices rocketed to their highest levels since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation." Prices have slipped since then.

OPEC+, which includes both Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets next on Aug. 3. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pFitch cuts Belarus' foreign currency rating to 'restricted default'
RE
05:42pTexas state police to conduct internal review of Uvalde shooting response
RE
05:42pCorn, soy, wheat end higher on broad commodity strength, U.S. weather
RE
05:37pWhite House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.36% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.57% to $1.0145 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.72% to $1.1953 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.28% to 138.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Down on Streaming Growth Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:34pNew UK finance minister targets inflation, 'sound finances'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4NICE Recommends Rhythm's ▼IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for Treating ..
5TESLA : Barclays remains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS