White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The White House on said
Monday it anticipates major oil producers in the OPEC+ alliance
to increase crude production following President Joe Biden's
trip to the Middle East.
"We will measure success in the next couple of weeks," said
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at a press briefing.
"We anticipate to be an increase in production, but it's
going to take the next couple of weeks, and that will be up to
OPEC+."
Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last week where he met with
that country's leadership and other members of the Gulf
Cooperation Council in the oil-rich Middle East.
The Biden administration has come under pressure to cut gas
prices and other consumer costs ahead of the Nov. 8 mid-term
elections where his Democratic Party is seeking to retain
control of Congress.
Oil prices rocketed to their highest levels since
2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United
States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion
of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."
Prices have slipped since then.
OPEC+, which includes both Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets
next on Aug. 3.
