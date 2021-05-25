White House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The White House expects to
get Republicans' counteroffer on a $2 trillion infrastructure
proposal later this week, press secretary Jen Psaki said on
Tuesday.
Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine
their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks, and could
deliver their proposal on Thursday, Senator Shelley Capito of
West Virginia said.
Republicans have said that they won't back President Joe
Biden's plan to pay for infrastructure by altering the 2017 tax
bill to increase taxes on the wealthy and companies, and are
expected to offer a pared-down proposal.
"We are waiting to hear back from Republicans on how they
would propose to pay for it" if they won't raise taxes, Psaki
told reporters.
(Reporting by Heather Timmons
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)