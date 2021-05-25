Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week

05/25/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The White House expects to get Republicans' counteroffer on a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal later this week, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks, and could deliver their proposal on Thursday, Senator Shelley Capito of West Virginia said.

Republicans have said that they won't back President Joe Biden's plan to pay for infrastructure by altering the 2017 tax bill to increase taxes on the wealthy and companies, and are expected to offer a pared-down proposal.

"We are waiting to hear back from Republicans on how they would propose to pay for it" if they won't raise taxes, Psaki told reporters. (Reporting by Heather Timmons Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pWhite House says rising home prices are a concern
RE
01:45pMorgan Stanley's head of prime brokerage resigns due to health issues
RE
01:44pWhite House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week
RE
01:40pFACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
RE
01:27pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating - government official
RE
01:23pPeru´s sol plunges to historic low as uncertainty grows ahead of election
RE
01:23pPeru´s sol currency falls 0.87% to 3.840/3.845 per dollar, hits new historic low amid uncertainty ahead of election
RE
01:20pIndian farmers expect to harvest record wheat, rice crops this year
RE
01:12pGermany's biggest landlords seek to reassure Berliners over $22 billion merger
RE
01:10pUnited airlines ceo says it has 275 aircraft it could retire early if business, intl travel don't recover as expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar falls to early January lows; yuan rally gets noticed
2Oil edges up as rising demand offsets Iran supply worries
3FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO ANNOUNCES FIVE-YEAR-VISION: up to 8m customers and 350m transactions, resulting..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. Treasury deputy chief sees G7 backing for 15%-plus global minimum tax
5Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries

HOT NEWS