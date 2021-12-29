Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House expects to sign contracts for COVID-19 tests next week

12/29/2021 | 11:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday he expects late next week to complete contracts with companies to deliver the 500 million antigen tests promised by U.S. President Joe Biden to help address the surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking on a briefing call with reporters, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, also said it is conceivable in the future that an additional shot might be needed to bolster immunity against the coronavirus. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pMagnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities
RE
12:29pKuwaiti candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job, sources say
RE
12:25pPutin says Nord Stream 2 link ready to calm gas prices
RE
12:21pFTSE 100 Closes Higher on Omicron Variant Optimism
DJ
12:15p'Tsunami' of COVID-19 cases around world raises testing and quarantine fears
RE
12:14p'Tsunami' of COVID-19 cases around world raises testing and quarantine fears
RE
12:11pSoybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline
RE
12:08pKuwaiti candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job, sources say
RE
12:08pKuwaiti candidate has widespread support to be new opec secgen as barkindo not expected to seek re-election - sources
RE
12:07pGreece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron cases jump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2WRAPUP 6-Blistering stock rally pauses for breath
3European shares hover near record peak as banks, retail stocks gain
4S&P 500 ends lower after four-day rally to record high
5Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year

HOT NEWS