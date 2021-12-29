White House expects to sign contracts for COVID-19 tests next week

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - White House COVID-19
coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday he expects late next
week to complete contracts with companies to deliver the 500
million antigen tests promised by U.S. President Joe Biden to
help address the surge in coronavirus cases.
Speaking on a briefing call with reporters, Dr. Anthony
Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, also
said it is conceivable in the future that an additional shot
might be needed to bolster immunity against the coronavirus.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)