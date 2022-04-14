Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House launches diversity action plan for government

04/14/2022 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about plans to strengthen national supply chains at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House released an action plan on Thursday aimed at advancing racial and gender equity across the federal government to improve diversity.

The strategy is aimed at working to ensure the federal government is a model for diversity and equity and preventing discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, the White House said.

Each agency across the government is taking steps to improve equity by implementing new rules, a senior administration official told reporters.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it would create a new Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility to develop and drive a cohesive strategy across the department and its bureaus.

The office will be led by a senior career leader within Treasury, supporting employees of color, women, people with disabilities, military members and veterans, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, Treasury said.

The Defense Department is leveraging federal contracting to narrow wealth gaps, the White House said in a fact sheet.

The Environmental Protection Agency is stepping up a focus on environmental justice for disadvantaged communities, and the Health and Human Services Department is working to expand Medicaid postpartum coverage and tackle maternal mortality, it said.

"This is unprecedented. We are in the guts of government trying to advance equity using all the tools we have," the senior administration official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aEuro hits two-year low vs dollar as ECB seen in no rush to hike rates
RE
11:13aECB policymakers see July hike as still possible - sources
RE
11:12aMorgan Stanley's dealmakers shine as profit beats estimates
RE
11:11aVietnam to cap public debt at 60% of GDP through 2030 - government
RE
11:11aNasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam; banks report mixed earnings
RE
11:09aWhite House launches diversity action plan for government
RE
11:04aS.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for March -customs
RE
11:03aBritain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
RE
11:03aBritain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
RE
11:01aU.S. consumer mood brightens in early April, survey shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2Elon Musk targets Twitter with $41 billion cash takeover offer
3Russia to tow crippled warship back to port after what Ukraine says was..
4BlackRock expects 75% of company and govt assets to be net zero-aligned..
5First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt's EFG Hermes

HOT NEWS