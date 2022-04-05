Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House launches national plan to address long COVID

04/05/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Long lines for testing for COVID-19 continue in California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a national action plan to be developed by the U.S. health department to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work.

Long COVID, which arises months after a COVID-19 infection, affects nearly 7% of all U.S. adults and 2.3% of the overall population and has cost an estimated $386 billion in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group.

More than 200 symptoms - many lasting for months - have been associated with the condition, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, breathing difficulty and exhaustion after minimal amounts of physical activity.

The plan will expand research, care and disability services for people suffering from the condition, the White House said. Secretary Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will release the jointly developed National Research Action Plan within 120 days, Biden said in a presidential memorandum.

It addresses some concerns raised by patient advocacy groups, which have criticized the slow speed of the National Institutes of Health's $1.15 billion RECOVER research program, and aims to accelerate the enrollment of 40,000 people with and without long COVID.

Under the plan, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will invest $20 million next year to investigate how healthcare systems can best help those with long COVID, mentor primary care practices, and develop multi-specialty clinics across the country.

The plan calls for allocating an additional $25 million to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Biden's 2023 budget - in addition to the agency's $50 million investment - to better understand and find solutions to characteristics, risk factors, underlying mechanisms, and health impacts of long COVID.

Other provisions include adding more long COVID programs to the 18 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities that already offer them.

HHS also will launch a new project, Health+, aimed at gaining insights into the experiences of those living with the often debilitating condition to help inform high-quality care and contribute to standardized best practices at long COVID clinics.

The plan also aims to translate its findings into actionable disability policies with the Social Security Administration, and work with the Department of Labor on helping affected workers who are deciding if they are able to return to their jobs.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Ahmed Aboulenein and Julie Steenhuysen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pObama and Biden reunite at White House to tout Obamacare, new provision
RE
03:06pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
03:01pWhite House launches national plan to address long COVID
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.60% to Settle at $6.0320 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pTOP U.S. SENATE REPUBLICAN : Passing COVID aid requires border amendment
RE
02:54pBiden to extend student loan repayment pause to Aug 31 -official
RE
02:51pAmerican nun, 83, kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso
RE
02:50pU.S. charges fraud over bogus $13.8 billion Textron takeover bid
RE
02:46pSri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens
RE
02:41pMexico's President asks U.S. to coordinate on tamping down food inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS