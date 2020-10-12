White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

(Adds China's reaction)
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House is moving
forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending
in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for
approval, five sources familiar with the situation said on
Monday.
The move in the run-up to the Nov. 3 U.S. election, first
reported by Reuters, is likely to anger China, which considers
Taiwan a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the
mainland, by force if necessary.
Reuters broke the news in September that as many as seven
major weapons systems were making their way through the U.S.
export process as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on
China.
Asked for a response to Monday's news, the Chinese embassy
urged Washington in an emailed statement to stop arms sales to
and military ties with Taiwan, "lest it should gravely harm
China-US relations and cross-Strait peace and stability."
In the emailed statement, an embassy representative said:
"China consistently and firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan
and has firm resolve in upholding its sovereignty and security."
Leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs committees were notified that
three of the planned weapons sales had been approved by the U.S.
State Department which oversees Foreign Military Sales, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The informal notifications were for a truck-based rocket
launcher made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High
Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), long-range
air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co called SLAM-ER,
and external sensor pods for F-16 jets that allow the real-time
transmission of imagery and data from the aircraft back to
ground stations.
Notifications for the sale of other weapons systems,
including large, sophisticated aerial drones, land-based Harpoon
anti-ship missiles and underwater mines, to deter amphibious
landings, have yet to reach Capitol Hill, but these were
expected soon, the sources said.
A State Department spokesman said: "As a matter of policy,
the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed
defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to
Congress."
CONGRESSIONAL BACKING FOR TAIWAN
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs committees have the right to
review, and block, weapons sales under an informal review
process before the State Department sends its formal
notification to the legislative branch.
Lawmakers, who are generally wary of what they perceive as
Chinese aggression and supportive of Taiwan, were not expected
to object to the Taiwan sales.
Taiwan's representative office in Washington said it had no
comment.
News that new arms sales were moving forward came after
senior U.S. officials last week repeated calls for Taiwan to
spend more on its own defense and to carry out military reforms
to make clear to China the risks of attempting to invade.
It comes at a time when China has significantly stepped up
military activity near Taiwan and as U.S.-China relations have
plunged to the lowest point in decades as the U.S. election
nears. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe
Biden, have both sought to appear tough in their approach to
Beijing.
Speaking on Wednesday, the U.S. national security adviser,
Robert O'Brien, warned against any attempt to retake Taiwan by
force, saying amphibious landings were notoriously difficult and
there was a lot of ambiguity about how the United States would
respond.
The United States is required by law to provide Taiwan with
the means to defend itself, but it has not made clear whether it
would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack,
something that would likely lead to a much broader conflict with
Beijing.
O'Brien said Taiwan needed to invest in capabilities
including more coastal defense cruise missiles, naval mines,
fast-attack craft, mobile artillery and advanced surveillance
assets.
