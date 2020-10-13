Log in
White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources

10/13/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situation said.

The possible sale, which is likely to anger China, follows three notifications reported by Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Mike Stone, Patricial Zengerle and David Brunnstrom with additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


