White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The White House is moving
forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to
Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell
drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources
familiar with the situation said.
The possible sale, which is likely to anger China, follows
three notifications reported by Reuters on Monday.
