White House mum on Biden Fed chair meetings

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The White House declined to
confirm on Monday that President Joe Biden met with Federal
Reserve Chair Jay Powell and Governor Lael Brainard recently as
he ponders whether to reappoint Powell.
CNBC said he met Powell and Brainard last week.
"I don't have any announcements for you today. The president
will continue to engage with his senior economic team in a
careful and thoughtful process to appoint a Federal Reserve
chair," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
Editing by Chris Reese)