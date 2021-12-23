Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House national security adviser asks software companies to discuss cybersecurity

12/23/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden has a meeting about cybersecurity at the White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan sent a letter to major software companies and developers to discuss ways to improve digital security, the White House said on Thursday, the latest sign of the administration's growing concern over cyber-security.

The United States has suffered several major cyberattacks this year, which exposed thousands of records held by companies and government agencies to hackers, including those with ties to Russia and China.

One hack, which was identified a year ago and which the U.S. government has said was likely orchestrated by Russia, breached software made by SolarWinds and gave hackers access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products. The hackers got access to emails at the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Commerce departments, and other agencies.

In a separate attack, more than 20,000 U.S. organizations were compromised through a backdoor patch used in Microsoft Corp's email software. The U.S. government believes it was carried out by a cyber-espionage group known as Hafnium, which has alleged ties to the Chinese government.

"The SolarWinds and Hafnium incidents serve as recent reminders that strategic adversaries actively exploit vulnerabilities for malicious purposes," Sullivan said in the letter.

To kick off this effort, the deputy national security advisor for cyber & emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, will host a one-day discussion in January with company officials responsible for open-source projects and security.

Cyberattacks have grown in both frequency and impact, prompting the administration to issue an executive order in May that created a review board and new software standards for government agencies.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Alexanda Alper; editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.45% 334.69 Delayed Quote.49.81%
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION 1.32% 14.61 Delayed Quote.-51.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.28% 73.396 Delayed Quote.0.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Weekly Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:05pAustria's signa group and thailand's central group to buy britain's selfridges
RE
05:04pWoman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping
RE
05:04pHealth Care Up, Lags Broad Market On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:02pCrocs to buy footwear brand Heydude for $2.5 billion
RE
04:55pPutin says Russia doesn't want conflict but needs 'immediate' guarantees
RE
04:52pWhite House national security adviser asks software companies to discuss cybersecurity
RE
04:48pIndustrials Up After Durable-Goods Orders Report -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pToronto market climbs to 4-week high as Omicron fears recede
RE
04:37pCorn futures near 6-month high on South America weather threats
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS