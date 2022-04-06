White House paying close attention to rising U.S. jet fuel prices

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - White House National
Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday the
administration is closely monitoring rising jet fuel prices that
could threaten the air travel recovery.
"Jet fuel is something that we are paying close attention to
and monitoring and is a direct bi-product of the impact of
Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Deese said at a breakfast with
reporters sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.
Costs in the United States for jet fuel have surged,
particularly on the East Coast, which largely relies on
shipments on the Texas-to-New Jersey Colonial Pipeline for
refined products, as well as imports from Europe.
High jet fuel prices around the world are hitting air
carriers and travelers just as air travel was starting to
recover from COVID-19 restrictions in much of the world. Fare
hikes risk undermining an air travel recovery that has gained
momentum as international border curbs ease.
U.S. airlines said last month they had been raising airfares
to account for some of the costs of rising fuel prices in the
face of strong passenger demand.
Fuel is airlines' second-biggest expense after labor, but
major U.S. airlines do not hedge against volatile oil prices
like most European airlines.
The industry typically looks to offset fuel costs with
higher fares.
East Coast jet fuel costs have reached record highs in
recent days, with spot prices in New York Harbor exceeding $7.30
per gallon on Monday, more than double the seasonal average,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data <JET-NYH> with buyers
anticipating a worsening shortage as supply dwindles amid
sanctions on Russian energy exports. On Wednesday, it traded at
$6.84 per gallon.
The Transportation Department said on Wednesday that in
February U.S. airlines used 1.14 billion gallons of fuel, 5.4%
less fuel than in January 2022 and 11.4% less than in
pre-pandemic February 2019.
The cost per gallon of fuel in February 2022 ($2.60) was up
24 cents (10.2%) from January 2022 and up 70 cents (31.3%) from
February 2019 -- the highest since October 2014’s $2.68, the
department said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Sandra Maler)