STORY: In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Department of Justice called Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's decision on the drug mifepristone "especially unwarranted" because it would undermine the FDA's scientific judgment and harm women for whom the drug is medically necessary.

Kacsmaryk, a district judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, had ruled on Friday that the FDA exceeded its authority by ignoring mifepristone's risks and relying on "plainly unsound reasoning" when approving it.

The judge, who works in Amarillo, Texas, stayed his ruling for seven days to allow the Biden administration time to appeal.