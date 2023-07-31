WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House review on Monday recommended that the FBI's ability to conduct non-national security queries under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's Section 702 be removed as part of reforms aimed at getting the law reauthorized.

The review conducted for the White House by the President's Intelligence Advisory Board recommended that Attorney General Merrick Garland "remove FBI's authority to conduct queries for evidence of a non-national security-related crime in its Section 702 data."

"FBI's use of Section 702 should be limited to foreign intelligence purposes only and FBI personnel should receive additional training on what foreign intelligence entails," the review said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)

