Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

White House's Infrastructure Plan Contains Plans for Energy Industry

04/07/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Biden Administration has released a broad outline of its infrastructure plan, which could cost more than $2 trillion. Within the plan are provisions affecting the energy industry as a whole and the energy services and technology sector specifically, including:

  • $50 billion investment in the National Science Foundation with a focus on semi-conductors and advanced energy technologies
  • $35 billion investment in technology breakthroughs addressing climate change. This includes $15 billion in demonstration projects for climate research and development priorities, including utility-scale energy storage, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, advanced nuclear, rare earth element separation, floating offshore wind, biofuel/bioproducts, quantum computing and electric vehicles.
  • $30 billion in additional funding for research and development that spurs innovation and job creation
  • $16 billion to plug abandoned oil and gas wells and reclaim mines
  • Investments in decarbonization through 10 facilities that capture carbon for large steel, cement and chemical production facilities
  • Support for large-scale sequestration efforts
  • Reforming and expanding the Section 45Q tax credit
How is the Bill Funded?

The Biden Administration says the plan includes upfront investments totaling about $2.3 trillion over eight years. The tax components pay for the outlay over a 15-year period.

Several tax provisions would directly affect Council Member Companies such as:

  • Raising the corporate rate to 28%
  • Increasing the global intangible low-taxed income to 21%
  • Eliminating foreign derived intangible income
  • Eliminating 'fossil fuel subsidies'
  • Penalizing companies that move operations out of the country

The Council will host roundtables and information sessions on how the tax changes could affect the energy technology and services sector. We're urging the administration and Congress to consider ways to pay for infrastructure other than tax hikes.

How Would the Plan Be Enacted?

President Biden's proposal is not intended to be final and needs to go through Congress. While Republicans are interested in infrastructure, paying for it through increased taxes is a nonstarter for many. Some Democrats have indicated the plan does not go far enough. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has said he thinks the proposed 28% corporate tax rate is too high and has targeted 25%. Discussions will be ongoing.

Although the White House plans for bipartisan negotiations, legislators may need to use the budget reconciliation process to get it through the Senate on a party-line vote.

Concerns for Our Sector

Details of the plan are still vague, as legislative text has not been introduced. The Council has concerns that federal mandates could prevent many of our companies from participating in research and development investment funding, and other spending.

For example, the Council is urging lawmakers to use existing state programs to remediate orphan wells rather than creating a new federal program. The Council is also working with lawmakers to draft the measure so all American energy companies are able to compete for research and development opportunities to accelerate development of new energy technologies.

For more information or to get involved with the Council's advocacy work, contact SVP Government Affairs and Counsel Tim Tarpley.

Disclaimer

PESA - Petroleum Equipment & Services Association published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pAEGIS BRANDS  : Announces Shareholder Approval of Sale of Second Cup Coffee Co. to Foodtastic
AQ
05:51pIGM FINANCIAL INC.  : Announces March 2021 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement
AQ
05:50pPETRO RIO S A  : Notice to the market - march 2021 operational data
PU
05:50pAurania Resources Announces Closing of C$1.25M Private Placement
NE
05:50pFresh Promise Foods Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split and Name Change
NE
05:49pJABIL  : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 1.700% Senior Notes Due 2026
BU
05:48pMENE  : Menē Inc. Announces Closing of Debt Retirement
AQ
05:47pPREMIER GOLD MINES  : Equinox Gold Completes Acquisition of Premier Gold Mines, i-80 Gold Created
AQ
05:47pAMYRIS  : Announces Proposed Public Offering (Secondary And Primary) Of Common Stock
PR
05:47pEldorado Gold Completes Acquisition of QMX Gold
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The Fed divided on inflation
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
4BP PLC : ANALYSIS: High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
5JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ