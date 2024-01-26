WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -US-China ties and Taiwan will be topics raised at a meeting between the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, building on a commitment by the two countries' leaders to deepen dialogue between the world's two largest economies.

"During the new round of meetings, (Wang) will state China's position on China-U.S. relations, including the Taiwan issue, and exchange views with the U.S. side on international and regional issues of common interest," a ministry spokesperson told reporters at a regular press conference.

The officials will meet on Friday and Saturday, a little more than two months after U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for about four hours on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Biden and Xi agreed to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications, and work to curb fentanyl production, but remained at odds over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

"This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

She said Sullivan, who reports directly to Biden, would also meet with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara.

"In these meetings, Mr. Sullivan will reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Thailand treaty alliance and partnership and discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation across a range of bilateral and global issues," Watson said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb in Washington, Liz Lee and Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)