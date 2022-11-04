White House says $185 bln in infrastructure funds released to date

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday
said it has released $185 billion in funding from the $1
trillion infrastructure bill that seeks to fix crumbling roads,
expand broadband internet, replace lead pipes and improve the
electrical grid.
White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch
Landrieu said the administration had already identified 6,200
projects for funding and hired more than 3,000 new federal
workers to oversee the massive five-year infrastructure spending
law signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
"There's a lot of pressure to go fast and to do more,"
Landrieu told reporters, saying the administration had gotten
about one-fifth of the funds in the first year "out the door...
I think our pace is pretty good."
The department plans to soon award MEGA, RURAL and Bridge
investment large grants after previously announcing $3.7 billion
for various projects.
Landrieu said the administration was focused on ensuring
the money was properly spent. Biden is "building for the
future... because he is intent on changing America and helping
build a better America."
Last week, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT)
awarded $703 million for 41 port infrastructure projects. In
September, it awarded $104.7 million to help fund turning a
Detroit interstate highway whose construction devastated two
historically Black neighborhoods into an urban boulevard.
The infrastructure law includes $110 billion for roads,
bridges and major projects; $65 billion to expand high-speed
broadband internet access and affordability; $66 billion for
rail; $55 billion for water infrastructure; $25 billion for
airports; $39.2 billion in new transit spending; and $5 billion
for electric vehicle charging stations.
"We're just a year in so nobody should have reasonably
expected that within a year we were going to spend more money
than has ever been spent in the history of the country -- and if
we did would have wasted 90% of it," Landrieu said. "We'll let
the results speak for itself."
The law funds 375 programs at more than a dozen federal
agencies, including more than 125 new programs.
