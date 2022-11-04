Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

White House says $185 bln in infrastructure funds released to date

11/04/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it has released $185 billion in funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that seeks to fix crumbling roads, expand broadband internet, replace lead pipes and improve the electrical grid.

White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said the administration had already identified 6,200 projects for funding and hired more than 3,000 new federal workers to oversee the massive five-year infrastructure spending law signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

"There's a lot of pressure to go fast and to do more," Landrieu told reporters, saying the administration had gotten about one-fifth of the funds in the first year "out the door... I think our pace is pretty good."

The department plans to soon award MEGA, RURAL and Bridge investment large grants after previously announcing $3.7 billion for various projects.

Landrieu said the administration was focused on ensuring the money was properly spent. Biden is "building for the future... because he is intent on changing America and helping build a better America."

Last week, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) awarded $703 million for 41 port infrastructure projects. In September, it awarded $104.7 million to help fund turning a Detroit interstate highway whose construction devastated two historically Black neighborhoods into an urban boulevard.

The infrastructure law includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects; $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband internet access and affordability; $66 billion for rail; $55 billion for water infrastructure; $25 billion for airports; $39.2 billion in new transit spending; and $5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations.

"We're just a year in so nobody should have reasonably expected that within a year we were going to spend more money than has ever been spent in the history of the country -- and if we did would have wasted 90% of it," Landrieu said. "We'll let the results speak for itself."

The law funds 375 programs at more than a dozen federal agencies, including more than 125 new programs. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:48pTwitter Head Of Safety & Integrity Roth Says Reduction In Force Affected About 15% Of Trust & Safety Organization (As Opposed To Approximately 50% Cuts Company-Wide)-Tweet
RE
10:48pTwitter's head of safety & integrity yoel roth says most of the…
RE
10:47pVenezuela's monthly inflation slows to 6.2% in October
RE
10:46pTwitter head of safety says reduction in force affected about15…
RE
10:44pCalifornia county settles with Chevron over 2021 refinery spill
RE
10:38pFrench TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute
RE
10:21pWells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 bln in fine- Bloomberg News
RE
10:21pUK to reveal stealth tax raid on pensions later this month -The Telegraph
RE
10:09pUK PM Sunak says state cannot fix all problems -The Times
RE
10:09pS&P upgrades Qatar's credit rating on shrinking debt burden
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
3Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
4Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
5Exclusive-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investme..

HOT NEWS