White House says Biden aides will host meeting on supply chain issues

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Two top White House aides
will host a meeting on the resiliency of the U.S. supply chain
amid a broader policy review on the issue, an official said on
Thursday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting would
be hosted by Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and
a top economic aide, Brian Deese. She did not provide further
details on when the meeting would take place, who else would
attend, or what would be discussed.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt
Editing by Chris Reese)