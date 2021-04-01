Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

White House says Biden aides will host meeting on supply chain issues

04/01/2021 | 02:47pm EDT
WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Two top White House aides will host a meeting on the resiliency of the U.S. supply chain amid a broader policy review on the issue, an official said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting would be hosted by Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan and a top economic aide, Brian Deese. She did not provide further details on when the meeting would take place, who else would attend, or what would be discussed. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
