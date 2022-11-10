White House says Biden to discuss cyber threat from North Korea with South Korean leader
11/10/2022 | 01:44pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-Yeol the broader threat posed by North Korea in the cyber domain during an upcoming trip to Asia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Speaking at a White House briefing, Sullivan said Washington remained concerned about the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese)