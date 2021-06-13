Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China

06/13/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to the technology race.

On China, the G7 meeting was "a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago," Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.

"There is a broad view that China represents a significant challenge to the world's democracies," Sullivan said, adding that leaders agreed the need for a common agenda in addressing China, including elements where they would "stand up and counter and compete."

"Words like counter and compete were words coming out of the mouths of every leader in the room, not just Joe Biden," he said.

The Group of Seven rich nations pledged on Sunday to tackle China's growing influence, singling out China in their communique over human rights in Xinjiang and demanding freedoms and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.

Asked to comment on China's remarks about the G7 summit that days were over when "a small group of countries" decided the fate of the world, Sullivan said:

"That is sad. If their claim is that all of the other world's largest economies count as small countries, then they have a massive problem of perspective."

G7 leaders also sought to counter China's growing influence by offering developing countries an infrastructure plan that could rival Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative by supporting projects such as railways in Africa and wind farms in Asia.

Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain China. It says many major powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after years of humiliating China. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, Gabriela Baczynska, Steve Holland, Editing by William Maclean, Andrew Heavens and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:22pELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy
RE
03:20pExclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
RE
03:04pWhite House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China
RE
02:30pBitcoin rises 5.1 percent to $37,361
RE
02:29pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : Transcript of Special Virtual Media Briefing by Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) following Prime Minister's participation at 47th G7 Summit (June 13, 2021)
PU
02:08pExclusive-IMF eyes new trust to provide aid to broader group of countries-Georgieva
RE
02:04pBitcoin last up 5.2% at $37,375.61; ether last up 2.5% at $2,425.92
RE
01:51pWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION  : The ACT Accelerator partnership welcomes commitment of 870 million vaccine doses and calls for more investment in all tools to end the pandemic
PU
01:29pMontenegro has no plan to sell state property to ease debt - report
RE
01:03pToshiba changes board nominees as two step down in deepening crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy
2Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
3Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4MORE NEEDED: G7 nations agree to boost climate finance
5Bitcoin rises 5.1 percent to $37,361

HOT NEWS