White House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - White House national security
adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around
the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges
ranging from safeguarding democracy to the technology race.
On China, the G7 meeting was "a significant move forward
from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing
convergence that wasn't there a few years ago," Sullivan said
aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.
"There is a broad view that China represents a significant
challenge to the world's democracies," Sullivan said, adding
that leaders agreed the need for a common agenda in addressing
China, including elements where they would "stand up and counter
and compete."
"Words like counter and compete were words coming out of the
mouths of every leader in the room, not just Joe Biden," he
said.
The Group of Seven rich nations pledged on Sunday to tackle
China's growing influence, singling out China in their
communique over human rights in Xinjiang and demanding freedoms
and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.
Asked to comment on China's remarks about the G7 summit that
days were over when "a small group of countries" decided the
fate of the world, Sullivan said:
"That is sad. If their claim is that all of the other
world's largest economies count as small countries, then they
have a massive problem of perspective."
G7 leaders also sought to counter China's growing influence
by offering developing countries an infrastructure plan that
could rival Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative by supporting
projects such as railways in Africa and wind farms in Asia.
Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as
attempts by Western powers to contain China. It says many major
powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after
years of humiliating China.
