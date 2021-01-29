Log in
White House says U.S.-China trade deal among issues in broad review

01/29/2021 | 11:06am EST
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will review all national security measures put in place by former President Donald Trump, including the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January 2020, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward," Psaki told a White House briefing, when asked if President Joe Biden viewed the deal as still in effect.

She said the Biden administration was focused on approaching the U.S.-China relationship "from a position of strength, and that means, coordinating and communicating with our allies and partners about how we're going to work with China."

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Andrea Shalal)


© Reuters 2021
