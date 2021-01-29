White House says U.S.-China trade deal among issues in broad review

"Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward," Psaki told a White House briefing, when asked if President Joe Biden viewed the deal as still in effect.

She said the Biden administration was focused on approaching the U.S.-China relationship "from a position of strength, and that means, coordinating and communicating with our allies and partners about how we're going to work with China."

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Andrea Shalal)