Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House says U.S. communicating with Iran over detained Americans

02/21/2021 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the United States had begun to communicate with Iran over the country's detention of American citizens, calling the matter a "complete and utter outrage".

Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals, including several Americans, in recent years, mostly on espionage charges. Rights activists accuse the country of trying to use the detentions to win concessions from other countries, though Tehran dismisses the charge.

Sullivan told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that it was a "significant priority" of President Joe Biden's administration to get those Americans "safely back home."

"We have begun to communicate with the Iranians on this issue," Sullivan said when asked if the administration had started hostage negotiations with Iran.

"We will not accept a long-term proposition where they continue to hold Americans in an unjust and unlawful manner," he said, calling it a "humanitarian catastrophe".

Following Sullivan's remarks, an Iranian news website affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council cited a source as saying that any communication between Tehran and Washington about detained U.S. citizens had been conducted via the Swiss embassy, which handles U.S. interests, rather than through any direct contact.

Sullivan added that Biden was determined to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and that diplomacy was the best way to do that.

The United States said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 accord abandoned by the Trump administration that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions.

"Iran has not yet responded," Sullivan said.

The two countries have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the deal. Iran's Foreign Ministry reiterated earlier on Sunday that the United States will not be able to rejoin the nuclear pact before it lifts sanctions. Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance.

Sullivan also told CBS that the United States will respond to the SolarWinds hack that hit several government agencies last year in "weeks, not months," as the United States investigates the suspected Russian cyberattack.

He said the response will include a mix of tools seen and unseen, and it will not simply consist of sanctions.

"We will ensure that Russia understands where the United States draws the line on this kind of activity," Sullivan said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Chris Sanders in Washington, and Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)

By Michael Martina


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study COVID-19 Impact on North African Labour Markets and mitigation measures
PU
02:52pBENETEAU : 210221 BENETEAU Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
02:46pBitcoin hits fresh high
RE
02:38pBENETEAU : Information regarding a cyberattack
PU
02:20pGold prices ease after gaining ground
PU
02:20pGold falls victim to US dollar strength
PU
02:20pGold prices somewhat lighter amid turbulence
PU
02:20pGOLD 2020 : Price highs led to positive and negative records
PU
02:10pIraq decides to freeze oil prepayments deal as oil prices rising
RE
01:48pU.S. CDC Reports Total Novel Coronavirus Cases Of 27,882,557 As Of Yesterday Versus 27,811,343 In Previous Report On Feb. 20
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche
5UK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ