White House says it is 'glad' OPEC+ will gradually increase oil production

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was glad that OPEC and its allies had decided to continue gradual increases in oil production and pledged to press them to do more to support economic recovery.

"We're glad that OPEC is continuing gradual increases in oil production, just like they agreed to increase production in July," a White House spokesperson said.

"We continue to engage with OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices and doing more to support the recovery." (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)