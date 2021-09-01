White House says it is 'glad' OPEC+ will gradually increase oil production

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The White House said on
Wednesday it was glad that OPEC and its allies had decided to
continue gradual increases in oil production and pledged to
press them to do more to support economic recovery.
"We're glad that OPEC is continuing gradual increases in oil
production, just like they agreed to increase production in
July," a White House spokesperson said.
"We continue to engage with OPEC+ members on the importance
of competitive markets in setting prices and doing more to
support the recovery."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)