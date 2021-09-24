White House says millions of government contractors must be vaccinated by Dec. 8

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on
Friday that millions of federal contractors must be vaccinated
against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 and that the administration will add
clauses to future government contracts mandating inoculations.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9
requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, but many
U.S. companies with federal contracts have awaited formal
guidance from the White House before moving forward.
U.S. airlines were among the industries awaiting
confirmation, as they sometimes hold contracts to sell tickets
to government employees. The deadline of Dec. 8 was first
reported by Reuters.
Jason Miller, deputy White House Office of Management and
Budget director, said on Friday in a blog post the "guidance
issued today advances one of the main goals of this
science-based plan: getting more people vaccinated."
Miller said the vaccination policy for contractors "will
decrease worker absence, reduce labor costs, and improve the
efficiency of contractors and subcontractors performing work for
the Federal Government."
An administration official said it was interpreting the
vaccination requirements for contractors "broadly," saying they
extend beyond those who work in federal buildings.
Steve Case, a King & Spalding attorney who specializes in
government contracts, said he expects the order will impact tens
of millions of U.S. workers or more.
For example, if a federal contractor goes to work at another
office in their company, then the employees in that second
office will also need to be vaccinated, even if they are not
working on a government contract, said Case.
"The tentacles are far reaching," Case said. "The number
touched by this will be huge. It’s probably in the upper tens of
millions."
The new guidance says that contractor employees covered by
the rules "must be fully vaccinated no later than December 8"
and adds that after that date for future contracts employees
must be vaccinated by the first day of performance on a new or
extended contract.
The guidance adds that contractor employees "working on a
covered contract from their residence also must comply with the
vaccination requirement."
A federal official told Reuters that procurement contracts
with the government in general are covered, especially for
service contracts. The requirements are also expected to apply
to government contracts for manufacturing specific products for
the government, like defense contracts, rather than
off-the-shelf products, the official said.
The HR Policy Association, representing chief human resource
officers of more than 390 of the largest employers in the United
States, covering 11 million American workers, said it will
submit formal comments to the Biden administration "to highlight
areas where greater clarity is needed."
The government said all covered contractors must be
vaccinated "except in limited circumstances where an employee is
legally entitled to an accommodation." Contractors must review
covered employees’ documentation to prove vaccination status.
Earlier this month, the White House said most federal
employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later
than Nov. 22.
Last week major defense contractor Raytheon Technologies
Corp, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, mandated that its
125,000 U.S. employees get vaccinated.
The Labor Department separately plans to issue an emergency
temporary standard requiring employers with more than 100
workers to have them inoculated or tested weekly https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09
- a policy expected to cover more than 80 million workers.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week that rule
would be released in October.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
