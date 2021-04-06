White House says over 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary
Jen Psaki said on Tuesday more than 28 million COVID-19 vaccine
doses will be available across distribution channels this week
in the United States.
Cumulatively over the past three weeks the administration
has sent out 90 million doses of the vaccine, Psaki said.
Psaki said the Biden administration does not support the
idea of a federal mandate requiring Americans to carry
vaccination credentials. The mandate has been floated as an idea
to make air travel more safe.
“The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a
system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will
be no federal vaccinations database, and no federal mandate
requiring everyone to maintain a single vaccination credential,"
Psaki said.
