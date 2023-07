White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday there was no possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018.

Asked whether Biden might issue such a pardon, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, "No." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Doina Chiacu)