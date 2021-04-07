White House set to release first sketch of budget proposal on Friday

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The White House will release
a sketch of its budget plans on Friday, a spokesman said,
offering a long-awaited glimpse into the U.S. administration's
policy priorities.
President Joe Biden's so-called "skinny" budget will offer a
partial outline of the money the administration is requesting
from Congress.
The document is expected to lay out which programs the White
House wants Congress to fund as part of its annual
"discretionary" spending for the 2022 fiscal year, according to
budget office spokesman Rob Friedlander.
A full budget proposal is set to be announced later this
spring.
White House officials said the process has been delayed
because Biden's transition into office in January encountered
resistance from political officials appointed by former
President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, the administration needed to settle competing
interests over how much to spend on areas including the
military.
Biden's initial pick to lead the Office of Management and
Budget, Neera Tanden, withdrew her nomination after difficulty
winning Senate approval. The office serves as the
gatekeeper for the $4 trillion federal budget. It is currently
run by acting director Shalanda Young.
