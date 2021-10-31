White House spokesperson Psaki has COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday

ROME/WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - White House press
secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, she
said in a statement, adding she had last seen President Joe
Biden on Tuesday.
Psaki, 42, who stated she was vaccinated and experiencing
mild symptoms, said she and the president sat outside more than
6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks on Tuesday. Biden tested
negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with
the matter.
“I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance
of transparency,” Psaki said.
Psaki, the main spokesperson for the White House, is the
most high-profile person in the Biden administration known to
have contracted COVID-19 since he took office in January.
Psaki decided not to join Biden on his trip to Rome and
Glasgow this week because a member of her household tested
positive for the virus, after which she quarantined, she said.
She has been in quarantine since Wednesday and repeatedly
tested negative before testing positive on Sunday, she said.
Psaki planned to return to work at the end of a 10-day
quarantine period following a negative rapid COVID-19 test, she
said in the statement.
The White House has been struggling to get the pandemic
under control, with millions of Americans declining to take
life-saving vaccines.
Psaki said earlier this year that Biden, who is fully
vaccinated, is tested randomly every two weeks as surveillance,
at the request of his physician, Kevin O'Connor. Biden, 78, has
received three Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19
shots, including a booster last month.
The White House has declined to disclose the number of
breakthrough COVID-19 infections that have occurred among staff.
Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, eschewed masks and played
down the seriousness of the virus in its early stages. He
contracted COVID-19 in the waning stages of the 2020
presidential campaign and many of his staff, including former
press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, came down with the illness.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Rome and Trevor Hunnicutt in
Washington; Writing by Laura Sanicola and Simon Lewis; Editing
by Diane Craft, Noeleen Walder and Peter Cooney)