White House spokesperson: downed objects 'did not closely resemble' Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The objects downed over
Alaska and Canada in recent days did not resemble the Chinese
surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina
and were much smaller, a spokesperson for the White House
National Security Council said on Sunday.
"These objects did not closely resemble and were much
smaller than the PRC balloon and we will not definitively
characterize them until we can recover the debris, which we are
working on," the spokesperson said.
The statement came in response to queries about Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comment that U.S. officials
believed the unmanned objects were balloons.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)