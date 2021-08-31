White House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is
taking steps to create and sell 100,000 affordable homes over
the next three years using existing funds and authorities, a
White House official said on Tuesday.
The moves, to be announced on Wednesday, will focus on
boosting home sales to individuals and non-profit organizations,
while limiting sales to large investors, who scooped up one in
six homes sold in the second quarter, the official said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)