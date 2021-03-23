White House to Outline Top-Line Spending Priorities Next Week -- Update

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Biden is planning to release his top-line fiscal year 2022 spending priorities next week followed by a full budget proposal later in the spring, the administration said.

Next week's initial request to Congress will lay out Mr. Biden's discretionary spending priorities, including agency funding levels. The spring budget will include more details on the administration's full agenda, as well as mandatory spending and tax-related proposals, administration officials said.

"Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the President's discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process," Rob Friedlander, a spokesman for the Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement.

Mr. Biden's coming top-line spending proposal is expected to shed light on his policy priorities over the coming year, including an attempt to reverse some of the deep cuts to environmental programs and foreign aid that his predecessor, Donald Trump, proposed in his budget requests.

The president is planning to propose a multipart economic package in the coming weeks that could cost as much as $3 trillion, according to people familiar with the plan. The plan calls for investments in infrastructure, education and efforts to combat climate change.

The White House has previously said its budget proposal would be delayed in part because of a lack of cooperation during the transition from budget staff in Mr. Trump's administration.

Further complicating the budget process, Mr. Biden hasn't yet nominated a permanent director for the Office of Management and Budget after Neera Tanden, his first pick for the job, withdrew amid criticism of her past comments on social media. OMB is an arm of the White House tasked with crafting the president's budget request to Congress and analyzing proposed regulations.

Earlier Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Shalanda Young, a longtime congressional staffer, as deputy director of the office.

Mr. Biden is planning to tap Ms. Young as OMB's acting director. The White House has said it is searching for a permanent OMB director, and some Democrats close to Mr. Biden have urged him to elevate Ms. Young to that role.

Presidents usually submit their budget requests to Congress between January and February each year. But budget proposals are often delayed during the first year of a new administration.

In their first years in office, recent presidents have typically submitted broad overviews of their budget priorities to Congress, followed by a joint address to lawmakers. The written overview is usually submitted in February, though Mr. Trump didn't submit his first one until March, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

A more detailed budget proposal is then submitted to Congress months later, often in April or May, the CRS report said.

