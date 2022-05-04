Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity

05/04/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows displayed

(Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday will announce a slate of measures to support quantum technology in the United States while laying out steps to boost cybersecurity to defend against the next generation of supercomputers.

The U.S. and other nations are in a race to develop quantum technology, which could fuel advances in artificial intelligence, materials science and chemistry. Quantum computers, a main focus of the effort, can operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers.

Unlike a classic computer, which performs calculations one at a time, a quantum computer can perform many calculations at the same time.

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed at strengthening the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee, the government's independent expert advisory body for quantum information science and technology. The order places the advisory committee directly under the authority of the White House, helping ensure the president and other key decision makers have access to the latest information.

The White House is expected to name the members of the boards in the upcoming weeks.

Biden will also sign a national security memorandum outlining the administration's plan to address the risks posed by quantum computers to America's cybersecurity.

A senior administration official said research shows that quantum computers will soon reach a sufficient size and level of sophistication needed to break much of the cryptography that currently secures digital communications on the internet.

"The presidential directives being released will help us balance the scientific and economic imperatives to move fast with our obligation to protect our people, communications and investments," the senior administration official said.

The memorandum offers a road map to federal agencies to update their information technology systems to help defend against complex quantum attacks, establishing goals and milestones. It also establishes a working group between the public and private sectors to generate research and collaborate on quantum resistant standards.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aBROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L P : Letter to Unitholders (HTML)
PU
07:31aBERRY : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07:31aGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Closes $1M Equity Financing with Michael Gentile, CFA andAppoints him Strategic Advisor
PU
07:29aJudge rules that Tulsa massacre lawsuit seeking reparations can proceed
RE
07:29aUber says doesn't need to pay drivers more, forecasts profit ahead of Wall Street
RE
07:26aNew York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates
RE
07:24aIndian shares lead EM lower after surprise RBI rate hike ahead of Fed
RE
07:23aLetterOne says it won't take Wintershall Dea's Russian assets from BASF
RE
07:23aEmerson Electric to exit Russia; posts higher first-qtr profit
RE
07:22aWhite House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
4Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
5EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine

HOT NEWS