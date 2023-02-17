Advanced search
White House to consider Andrew Ferguson as U.S. FTC commissioner -Bloomberg News

02/17/2023 | 06:50pm EST
(Reuters) - The White House is considering naming Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson as a Republican commissioner for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Andrew Ferguson, a former aide to Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, was recommended to the White House for the role by McConnell, the report said.

McConnell's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the White House did not immediately comment.

The development comes after Christine Wilson, the sole Republican on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), said earlier this week that she will resign soon.

Wilson did not give a date of her resignation in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
