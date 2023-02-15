White House to move quickly to nominate someone for Fed vice chair seat - official

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The administration of
President Joe Biden will move quickly to nominate someone for
the U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair seat in the near future but
does not have anyone to preview at this time, a White House
official said on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the White
House was considering nominating Austan Goolsbee, who became
president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank last month, to
serve as vice chair of the Fed's board of governors.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing
by Doina Chiacu)