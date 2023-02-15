Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

White House to move quickly to nominate someone for Fed vice chair seat - official

02/15/2023 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The administration of President Joe Biden will move quickly to nominate someone for the U.S. Federal Reserve vice chair seat in the near future but does not have anyone to preview at this time, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the White House was considering nominating Austan Goolsbee, who became president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank last month, to serve as vice chair of the Fed's board of governors. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.08% 0.68677 Delayed Quote.1.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.44% 1.20278 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7411 Delayed Quote.1.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.06873 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.62382 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
Latest news "Economy"
01:25pAmazon asks employees to be in office at least three days a week
RE
01:17pNSE Says Adani Wilmar To Be Included In India's Nifty Next 50 Index - Announcement
RE
01:17pAdani wilmar to be included in india's nifty 100 index - announc…
RE
01:16pUK PM Sunak says Northern Ireland protocol deal not done yet
AN
01:15pAdani wilmar to be included in india's nifty next 50 index - ann…
RE
01:14pEU countries poised to agree push on fossil fuel phase-out -document
RE
01:09pFed Governors Michelle Bowman, Chris Waller Abstained From A Board Vote On Austan Goolsbee's Appointment To Lead The Chicago Fed - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
01:09pFed governors michelle bowman, chris waller abstained from a boa…
RE
01:06pCanada's use of emergency powers during 'Freedom Convoy' met threshold, commissioner says
RE
01:03pU.S. crude oil exports to be in demand this year as trade flows reshuffle
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2022 full year results - Investor presentati..
4Analysis-European firms strike high-stakes bond deals as interest rates..
5TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS