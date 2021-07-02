White House to nominate chair for Consumer Production Safety Commission -- source

July 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is set to nominate a
senior lawyer for a U.S. House of Representatives committee to
chair the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), along with
a lawyer at the agency for another commissioner slot, a source
told Reuters.
Biden is expected to announce late on Friday that he intends
to nominate Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chief counsel for the Energy
and Commerce subcommittee on communications and consumer
protection to head the CPSC, the source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity. Hoehn-Saric works on legislation and
oversight related to product safety, consumer protection, and
communications.
The Democratic president also plans to nominate Mary Boyle
to the commission, the source said. She is the CPSC's current
executive director and has spent more than a decade at the
agency in senior positions.
In December 2019, Senate Democrats said in a report that the
CPSC was inappropriately deferential to companies it
investigates.
Settlements reached by the commission under Republican
then-President Donald Trump "are at odds with traditional recall
agreements negotiated by the CPSC,” the Senate Commerce
Committee report said.
“Rather than providing consumers with a specific remedy that
repairs all impacted products or a refund to remove the
dangerous products from homes, these recalls perversely serve as
marketing tools to allow the recalling company to sell
additional products,” the report found.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)