Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House to tackle cyber challenges with Apple, IBM, insurance CEOs

08/24/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the White House is seen from the North Lawn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is hosting an event on Wednesday that will bring together America's largest technology companies for a discussion about cybersecurity challenges following a raft of high-profile hacking incidents earlier this year, people familiar with the event told Reuters.

The event comes as Congress weighs new legislation concerning data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most consequential policy areas within the field.

The guest list includes Amazon.com Inc CEO Andy Jassy, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella and IBM's chief executive, Arvind Krishna, according to two people familiar with the event.

Another said the topics of discussion will include ransomware, critical infrastructure, supply chain security, cybersecurity education and data breach insurance policy.

Executives for energy utility firm Southern Co and financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co are also expected to attend the event, Bloomberg previously reported.

One of the people familiar with the event said they expect the participating companies to make public commitments toward better IT security measures and for additional workforce training.

The event will feature top cybersecurity officials from the Biden administration, including the recently confirmed National Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, to lead different conversations with industry representatives.

While the White House has continuously engaged the private sector for months over potential new cybersecurity rules, Wednesday's planned event is unique in its inclusion of the insurance industry, according to three people familiar with the event.

The CEO of property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc, Alan Schnitzer, will attend.

Insurance companies play an important part in covering damages associated with big data breaches. Experts contend that influencing the insurance market's policies around cyberattacks could bring widespread improvements to cyber defense frameworks throughout private industry.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Christopher Bing


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.01% 3299.16 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -1.59% 208.53 Delayed Quote.20.08%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.77% 302.4692 Delayed Quote.36.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pPETER THIEL : Fintech startup Ramp valued at $3.9 billion after Thiel's Founders Fund-led funding
RE
12:49pAMERICAN BUSINESS BANK : Gold firms above $1,800/oz on bets Fed delays taper due to virus spike
RE
12:48pAlerts on SNB and SIX launching SSFN withdrawn
RE
12:35pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on recovery optimism
RE
12:34pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : Press Release | August 24, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.
PU
12:29pWhite House to tackle cyber challenges with Apple, IBM, insurance CEOs
RE
12:23pGoogle self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco
RE
12:08pStrong bookings keep Ryanair on course to hit targets, says CEO
RE
12:08pAlerts on SNB and SIX launching SSFN withdrawn
RE
12:08pSwiss national bank says ssfn has been developed in close collaboration with the telecommunications companies sunrise upc, swisscom and switch as well as the scion software provider anapaya systems
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil up 3% on stronger demand outlook; Mexican oil rig outage
3Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
4Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk says Tesla's self-driving software update 'not great'

HOT NEWS