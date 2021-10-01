White House, top Democrats reach deal in budget bill on carbon capture credit -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The White House and top
Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for
industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help
solidify support for the budget reconciliation bill at the heart
of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
The agreement worked out by White House officials and
lawmakers, including Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse,
and some of their counterparts in the House, would raise the
so-called 45-Q tax credit for carbon capture projects in heavy
industry, such as cement and steel plants, to $85 per metric
ton. It would also waive requirements that plants must capture
a certain percentage of carbon to be eligible.
The White House and the senators did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
In carbon capture projects, industrial plants add pipes and
other heavy equipment to siphon off carbon dioxide emissions for
permanent storage underground before they have the chance reach
the atmosphere and make climate change worse.
But carbon capture is expensive to build and certify and
many projects, such as Petra Nova in Texas, have stopped
operations in recent years.
Current 45-Q tax credits allow polluting plants to claim $50
per ton of carbon dioxide they sequester and $35 a ton for
projects where carbon is captured and then used to push more
crude oil from aging oilfields.
The agreement does not yet cover the power sector, which
includes coal and natural gas plants, a huge source of carbon
dioxide emissions. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate from large
coal producing state West Virginia, has pushed Senate Majority
Leader Chuck Schumer to allow coal and natural gas burning power
plants to get incentives for carbon capture in the
reconciliation bill.
Discussions are progressing on boosting the carbon capture
credit for power plants, the sources said.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Timothy Gardner; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)