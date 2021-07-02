White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser
Brian Deese on Friday said the United States was still working
to get more countries to join an agreement signed this week by
130 countries backing a global corporate minimum tax of at least
15%.
The deal will help create momentum for President Joe Biden's
push to increase corporate tax rates at home, while helping to
raise revenue needed for a variety of investments, Deese told
reporters at the White House.
Officials from 130 of the 139 countries taking part in
talks lead by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development on Thursday agreed to the broad overhaul of rules
for taxing international companies.
Among the holdouts were Ireland, Hungary and Estonia - all
members of the European Union that have sought to attract
investment with low tax rates.
"This is a process," Deese said. "We've going to keep
working at it. We're not there. This is a milestone in the
process, but a real strong signal of momentum toward the
ultimate goal."
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters after a
meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that he
expected rapid implementation of the global tax deal by the EU
despite the refusal of several members to sign the deal.
"I am optimistic," he said, adding that he expected the
Group of 20 major economies to join the Group of Seven (G7)
nations in endorsing the plan at next week's G7 finance
officials meeting in Venice.
The OECD said an implementation plan and other remaining
issues will be finalized by October, with the deal expected to
be implemented in 2023, according to the OECD.
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina
Georgieva, on Thursday also urged holdout countries to join the
deal, saying it would be in their own interest to do so.
