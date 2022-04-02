White House uses oil reserve to place a giant spread trade: Kemp

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has
promised to make an average of 1 million barrels per day of
crude available from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) for
the next six months after consulting with other IEA members.
The unprecedented release of 180 million barrels is intended
to ease concerns about supply and curb upward pressure on prices
following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of
sanctions in response.
The inventory release is meant “to serve as a bridge until
the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,”
according to a statement issued by the White House on Thursday.
Sale revenues will be used to restock the SPR in future
years, ensuring it remains available to respond to future
emergencies (“President Biden’s plan to respond to Putin’s price
hike at the pump”, White House, March 31).
The aim is to ease upward pressure on spot prices by
increasing the amount of oil immediately available, while
supporting long-dated futures contracts and encouraging more
drilling by pledging to buy back the oil later.
In effect, the White House has committed itself to a giant
180 million barrel spread trade to relieve anxiety about a
sudden reduction in oil exports from Russia as a result of the
war or sanctions.
SHORTING THE SPREAD
In recent weeks, traders have been trying to “buy” the
calendar spread, purchasing futures contracts with nearby
delivery dates and (in some cases) selling contracts with longer
to delivery.
As a result, prices for near-dated futures have risen much
faster than for those expiring later in 2022 and 2023, as
traders anticipate a sudden shortage of crude, heavy fuel oil
and diesel exports from Russia.
Brent futures for deliveries in June 2022 had climbed by
almost $41 per barrel (54%) by March 25 compared with the end of
2021, while futures for deliveries in December 2023 had risen by
just $19 (27%) over the same period.
Brent’s six-month calendar spread reached a record
backwardation of more than $21 by early March and was still
trading in a backwardation of more than $18 at the end of last
week.
Intense upward pressure on near-dated futures contracts has
rippled along the supply chain and helped drive up retail prices
for gasoline and diesel (https://tmsnrt.rs/3iYeHmd).
The White House plan in effect uses the SPR to take the
other side of the trade, "selling" the spread by selling
physical oil into the spot market with a promise to buy it back
later.
The main impact should therefore be on the calendar spreads
themselves mostly via prices of futures contracts nearest to
delivery.
Following the SPR announcement, Brent’s six-month calendar
spread has already narrowed to a backwardation of $9, still
historically high, but the lowest since before Russia’s invasion
in late February.
The spread between futures contracts for June and July has
halved to less than $2 per barrel from a peak of more than $4
early last month.
Pledged SPR sales should reduce anxiety about a physical
shortage of petroleum and relieve some of the recent illiquidity
in futures markets by creating a de facto willing counterparty
to traders betting on higher oil prices.
VOLATILITY MANAGEMENT
Before this week’s announcement, President Biden had already
directed the release of 32 million barrels of crude from the SPR
in November 2021 with the oil to be replaced between 2022 and
2024.
Earlier sales were conducted in response to the civil war in
Libya (30 million barrels), Hurricane Katrina (11 million
barrels) and the first U.S./Iraq war (17 million barrels), with
smaller volumes on other occasions.
But the current release dwarfs previous ones and implies the
purpose of the reserve is changing from offsetting physical
shortages to managing prices as well ("Historical SPR oil
releases and exchanges", U.S. Department of Energy).
Governments have always maintained stocks of food and other
essentials to ensure supplies to vulnerable urban populations,
military forces, respond to famines and other catastrophic
supply disruptions, and manage prices.
The SPR was created in the 1970s in response to the Arab oil
embargo and its primary purpose was envisaged as maintaining
military preparedness and managing risks stemming from supply
disruptions and physical shortages.
But the SPR is becoming more like China’s National Food and
Strategic Reserves Administration which has military and
strategic functions but also routinely buys and sells stocks to
smooth out excessive volatility in prices.
The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration
draws on an earlier tradition of "ever-normal" and other
granaries maintained by the Qing and Song dynasties.
Ever-normal granaries regularly bought and sold grain to
even out variations in prices from season to season and year to
year, as well as responding to shortages and famines.
In recent years, China’s reserves administration has also
bought and sold oil, industrial metals and agricultural
commodities with the explicit intention of reducing excessive
volatility.
The state reserves administration has purchased commodities
during business cycle downturns to support prices and
hard-pressed producers - then sold them again during booms to
try to cool surging prices.
The increasing frequency and scale with which the SPR is
being employed strongly suggests its function is evolving along
similar lines.
Refilling the ever-normal granaries was always
controversial, harder than drawing them down, since it tended to
drive up prices and could prove unpopular with consumers.
Ever-normal granaries were normally refilled at harvest time,
when grain was plentiful, and especially after a bumper harvest,
when prices were low.
Ever-normal granaries often went through cycles of depletion
and refilling that could last years or even decades at a time
("Nourish the people: the state civilian granary system in China
1650-1850", Will and Wong, 1991).
The White House has stated that it intends to refill the SPR
in future years – when prices are likely to be lower than they
are currently.
Assuming the promise is kept, the ideal time to refill the
reserve will be during the next oil market downturn, when the
SPR would not be competing against consumers for scarce barrels,
purchases could help prop up prices and support domestic
producers.
If that proves to be the case, the SPR will have become a de
facto price-risk manager.
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
