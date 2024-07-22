STORY: :: White House visitors react to Biden

stepping aside, endorsing Kamala Harris

:: Washington, D.C.

:: July 21, 2024

"It makes sense. I mean, I'm a Democrat. I think it's worth doing whatever it takes to try to beat Trump, just given kind of what he represents and how damaging a Trump presidency could be from my perspective. So yeah, it just seemed like with Biden struggling in the polls and all of that, that it's the kind of move you make when you don't see the other choice, essentially."

"In my home state and in my area and the people that I know, we've been adversely affected by President Biden's policies. We're noticing an increase in the price of groceries and fuel and the price of living and our lives are worse now. And Vice President Harris is riding on those coattails. So it's going to be very hard to shake that opinion when we have all witnessed an economic downturn in all of our lives."

"I'm an executive director of an organization. I know that women can lead. Absolutely. I will support her (Harris) if she is the nominee. I wonder if she would be chosen and if she's not, does she still get access to the money if she's the vice presidential nominee, and someone else is the presidential nominee? I don't know. I think the party needs to think about who can successfully win. And is this country, I put it bluntly, is this country ready to elect a black woman to be president over a convicted felon?"

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's nominee, but there were mixed opinions on Harris as a possible president.

Many Democrats on Sunday quickly backed Harris to run as the party's presidential nominee against Trump, but some powerful party members, including former House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, stayed quiet.