White House wants millions of government contractors vaccinated by Dec. 8 -- document

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The White House will
announce on Friday that millions of federal contractors must be
vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 and that the
administration will add clauses to future government contracts
mandating inoculations, officials told Reuters.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9
requiring federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, but many
U.S. companies with federal contractors have awaited formal
guidance from the White House before moving forward.
The White House Office of Management and Budget said in a
document seen by Reuters the requirement "will decrease worker
absence, reduce labor costs, and improve the efficiency of
contractors and subcontractors performing work for the Federal
Government."
The guidance to be released Friday says that contractor
employees covered by the rules "must be fully vaccinated no
later than December 8" and adds that after that date, employees
must be vaccinated by the first day of performance on a new or
extended contract.
A federal official told Reuters that procurement contracts
with the government in general are covered, especially for
service contracts. The requirements are also expected to apply
to government contracts for manufacturing specific products for
the government, like defense contracts, rather than off the
shelf products, the official said.
Earlier this month, the White House said most federal
employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later
than Nov. 22.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)