White House watching China closely on forced labor after U.S. firms pressured

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday
criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said
it was watching the issue of forced labor closely after U.S. and
other international companies came under attack from Chinese
consumers for committing not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang
region.
"The international community, in our view, should oppose
China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its
markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business
practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
She was responding to a question about reports China was
exerting pressure on companies that had committed to not using
products made with forced labor.
"It is something we are watching closely," she said. "I
would expect that (the departments of) State and Commerce will
have more to say on this later today."
A number of overseas retailers have faced a public backlash
from Chinese consumers who have circulated statements from the
brands on social media announcing they will cease sourcing from
Xinjiang.
Chinese celebrity endorsers have abandoned several foreign
retail labels, including six U.S. brands such as Nike,
as Western concerns over labor conditions in Xinjiang spark a
patriotic backlash from consumers.
New Balance, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger
and Converse, owned by Nike, are among companies that have come
under fire in China for statements that they would not use
cotton produced in the far-western Chinese region due to
suspected forced labor.
The United States and other Western countries imposed
sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses
in Xinjiang and in January Washington announced an import ban on
all cotton and tomato products from the region over allegations
that they are made with forced labor from detained Uighur
Muslims.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom; Writing by
Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)