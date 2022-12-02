Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap

12/02/2022 | 12:40pm EST
John Kirby speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was "coming together" on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said the deal should help limit Russian revenues.

"We still believe ... that a price cap will help limit Mr. Putin's ability to profiteer off the oil market so that he can continue to fund a war machine that continues to kill innocent Ukrainians," national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.51% 85.85 Delayed Quote.11.13%
WTI -1.08% 80.408 Delayed Quote.6.89%
