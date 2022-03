"Sarah Bloom Raskin is one of the most qualified people to have ever been nominated for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors," a White House official said.

"We are working to line up the bipartisan support that she deserves, so that she can be confirmed by the Senate for this important position," the official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)