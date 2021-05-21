White House would back smaller broadband internet boost

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The White House said on
Friday it was willing to accept a smaller Republican proposal to
spend $65 billion to expand high-speed broadband internet to
unserved areas as it seeks to win Republican support for a
broader infrastructure plan.
President Joe Biden in April called for $100 billion over
eight years to expand high-speed broadband access to the entire
United States. "We believe we can still achieve universal
access to affordable high-speed internet at your lower funding
level, though it will take longer," the White House said Friday
in a memo to Senate Republicans.
The White House added: "Any funding agreement would need to
be paired with reforms to ensure these investments create good
jobs, promote greater competition, and close the digital
divide."
Biden's proposal is more expensive than a plan proposed by
Democratic lawmakers that called for $80 billion to boost
broadband internet service.
“Americans pay too much for internet service. We’re going to
drive down the price for families who have service now," Biden
said last month.
The White House said Biden’s $100 billion plan would build
"future proof” broadband infrastructure in unserved areas and
focus support on networks “owned, operated by, or affiliated
with local governments, non-profits, and co-operatives” and
noted they have “less pressure to turn profits.”
Michael Powell, who heads the industry trade group NCTA –
The Internet & Television Association, said in April that while
government does have a role in getting networks to under-served
areas and to help low-income families afford them, it was wrong
“either to prioritize government-owned networks or micromanage
private networks, including the unfounded assertion that the
government should be managing prices."
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in January
the number of people without access to internet of speeds at
least 25/3 Mbps fell to around 14.5 million at the end of 2019.
A group of U.S. senators said in April to the White House
that the current high-speed standard is insufficient, urging
support for a goal of 100 megabits per second.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)