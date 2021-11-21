Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

White Label Liquid : WLAB Amendment No 1 to the Annual Report for the Period Ended on December 31, 2020

11/21/2021 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

WHITE LABEL LIQUID, INC

1290 Hand Ave., Suite A. Ormond Beach, FL 32174

_______________________________

(386) 233-3840

www.whitelabelliquid.com

info@whitelabelliquid.com

3080

Amendment No 1 to the AnnualReport For the Period Ending: December 31, 2020(the "Reporting Period")

As of November 10, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273

As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,111,607

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 1 of 26

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

On March 5,2002 a company named Coastal Integrated Services, Inc, was filed with the State of Nevada as Entity No.:C5516-2002

On March 6, 2013, the company filed for domestication in the State of Wyoming.

On November 22, 2016, the company filed Articles of Amendment, changing the name of the company to Simply Innovative Products, Inc.

On June 5, 2018 the company filed Articles of Amendment, changing the anme of the company from Simply Innovative Products, Inc., to White Label Liquid, Inc.

On December 10, 2019, the company filed Articles of Amendment, changing the name of the company from White Label Liquid, Inc., to Crown Hemp, Inc.

On June 14, 2021 the company filed Article of Amendment, changing the name of the company from Crown Hemp, Inc to White Label Liquid, Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The company since 2013 was incorporated in the State of Wyoming, therefore the sucessives name changes from Coastal Integrated Services, Inc., Simply Innovative Products, Inc., White Label Liquid, Inc., Crown Hemp, Inc, until current White Label, Inc, were registered in the State of Wyoming. Current status of the company is in good standing.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

Caveat Emptor was labeled on or around 2019, until today. However the company will be working to remove such Caveat Emptor signal.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1290 Hand Ave., Suite A., Ormond Beach, FL 32174

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

1290 Hand Ave., Suite A., Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 2 of 26

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

WLAB

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

82900H101

Par or stated value:

0.0001

Total shares authorized:

500,000,000

as of date: 06/07/2021

Total shares outstanding:

63,778,273

as of date: 06/07/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

17,597,532

as of date: 06/07/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

28

as of date: 06/07/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

N/A

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

N/A

Total shares authorized:

N/A

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

N/A

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Signature Stock Transfer, Inc

Phone:

(972) 612-4120

Email:

jason@signaturestocktransfer.com

Address: 14673 Midway Road, Suite 220, Addison, TX 75001 - United States of America

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3

Yes:

No:

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No1to the Annual Report for the Period Ended on December 31, 2020 (the "Amendment No1") amends the Annual Report of White Label Liquid, Inc., (the "Original Filing"), filed to the OTC Markets on 11/10/2021

The Amendment is being giled solely to correct entries in the Original Filing, pertaining to the received communication from OTC Markets regarding an imbalance in the Balance Sheet, which was originated in a missed rounding cents calculation.

Except as described above, the Amendment does not modify any other disclosures presente in, or exhibits to, the Original Filing in any way.

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 3 of 26

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date: December 31, 2018

Common:

46,986,607

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemption or

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

have individual with voting / investment control

share

Unrestricted

Registration

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at a

disclosed).

issuance (e.g.

as of this

Type.

Transaction

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

for cash or

filing.

shares returned

share) at

market

debt

to treasury)

Issuance

price at the

conversion)

time of

-OR-

issuance?

Nature of

(Yes/No)

Services

Provided

1/10/19

New Issuance

4,000,000

Common

0.0001

Yes

Sunny Isles Capital LLC/Charles Vaccaro, President

Debt

Unrestricted

Exempt

conversion

1/10/19

New Issuance

4,000,000

Common

0.0001

Yes

Back Nine Capital/Sheryl H Feldman

Debt

Unrestricted

Exempt

conversion

2/13/19

New Issuance

2,125,000

Common

0.0001

Yes

Roman Produce, Inc / Ramon Eisayev

Subscription

Unrestricted

Exempt

6/14/19

New Issuance

4,000,000

Common

0.0001

Yes

Sunny Isles Capital LLC/Charles Vaccaro, President

Debt

Unrestricted

Exempt

conversion

6/14/19

New Issuance

1,000,000

Common

0.0001

Yes

Sunny Isles Capital LLC/Charles Vaccaro, President

Debt

Unrestricted

Exempt

conversion

2/28/20

New Issuance

1,111,111

Common

0.09

No

Three Deland Plaza, LLC / Joseph Daprile, MGR

Subscription

Restricted

Exempt

2/28/20

New Issuance

555,555

Common

0.09

No

Joseph Daprile

Subscription

Restricted

Exempt

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance Ending

Balance:

Date: 12/31/20

Common:

63,778,273

Preferred:

10,000,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018, through September 30, 2020, pursuant to the tabular format above.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 4 of 26

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: N/A

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued ($)

Date

(e.g. pricing

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

Issuance ($)

mechanism for

individual with voting

Loan,

determining

/ investment control

Services, etc.)

conversion of

disclosed).

instrument to shares)

03/29/16

$

41,000

$

46,000

$

22,243

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

04/14/16

1,500

1,500

707

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

09/22/16

6,000

6,000

2,566

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

12/02/16

2,500

2,500

1,864

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Back Nine Capital, LLC

Loan

Sheryl H Feldman,

director

05/23/17

4,000

4,000

1,444

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

06/16/17

3,000

3,000

1,064

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

08/07/17

6,000

6,000

2,042

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

09/28/17

7,400

7,400

2,413

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

10/03/17

5,000

5,000

1,623

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

11/28/17

6,000

6,000

1,856

Extended

Fixed at $0.001 per share

Sunny Isles Capital, LLC

Loan

/Charles Vaccaro,

president

$

82,400

$

87,400

$

37,820

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

N/A

[space intentionally left in blank]

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Page 5 of 26

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Label Liquid Inc. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pOKAPI RESOURCES LTD (ASX : OKR) to Commence Trading in the USA on OTCQB
AQ
05:44pOLIVEX : Price Query Response - 18 November 2021
PU
05:44pOLIVEX : Price Query - 18 November 2021
PU
05:44pOLIVEX : to raise AUD$8M under strategic Share Placement with the backing from Animoca Brands
PU
05:44pBHP : Ross Ogden celebrates 50 years at Goonyella in 2022
PU
05:44pPREMIER DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT : Quarterly report - q3 period ended september 30, 2021
PU
05:44pTENNANT MINERALS NL : Diamond Drilling Underway at Barkly Copper-Gold Project
PU
05:44pECLIPSE METALS : Ivittuut Drill Samples Confirm High-Grade Rare Earth Results
PU
05:44pTINYBEANS : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
05:44pRACE ONCOLOGY : Breakthrough Zantrene Heart Protection Discovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
4China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
5CryptoVirally To Offer Innovative Marketing Services for Crypto Project..

HOT NEWS