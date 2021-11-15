White Label Liquid : WLAB - Quarterly Report for the Period Ending on September 30, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines WHITE LABEL LIQUID, INC 1290 Hand Ave., Suite A. Ormond Beach, FL 32174 _______________________________ (386) 233-3840 www.whitelabelliquid.com info@whitelabelliquid.com 3080 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of November 10, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273 As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 63,778,273 As of December 31, 2019, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,111,607 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 1 of 26

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. On March 5,2002 a company named Coastal Integrated Services, Inc, was filed with the State of Nevada as Entity No.:C5516-2002 On March 6, 2013, the company filed for domestication in the State of Wyoming. On November 22, 2016, the company filed Articles of Amendment, changing the name of the company to Simply Innovative Products, Inc. On June 5, 2018 the company filed Articles of Amendment, changing the anme of the company from Simply Innovative Products, Inc., to White Label Liquid, Inc. On December 10, 2019, the company filed Articles of Amendment, changing the name of the company from White Label Liquid, Inc., to Crown Hemp, Inc. On June 14, 2021 the company filed Article of Amendment, changing the name of the company from Crown Hemp, Inc to White Label Liquid, Inc. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The company since 2013 was incorporated in the State of Wyoming, therefore the sucessives name changes from Coastal Integrated Services, Inc., Simply Innovative Products, Inc., White Label Liquid, Inc., Crown Hemp, Inc, until current White Label, Inc, were registered in the State of Wyoming. Current status of the company is in good standing. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: Caveat Emptor was labeled on or around 2019, until today. However the company will be working to remove such Caveat Emptor signal. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 1290 Hand Ave., Suite A., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 1290 Hand Ave., Suite A., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 2 of 26

2) Security Information Trading symbol: WLAB Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 82900H101 Par or stated value: 0.0001 Total shares authorized: 500,000,000 as of date: 09/30/2021 Total shares outstanding: 63,778,273 as of date: 09/30/2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 17,597,532 as of date: 09/30/2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 28 as of date: 09/30/2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: N/A CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: N/A Total shares authorized: N/A as of date: Total shares outstanding: N/A as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Signature Stock Transfer, Inc Phone: (972) 612-4120 Email: jason@signaturestocktransfer.com Address: 14673 Midway Road, Suite 220, Addison, TX 75001 - United States of America Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 3 of 26

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date: December 31, 2018 Common: 46,986,607 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must Reason for Restricted or Exemption or type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares have individual with voting / investment control share Unrestricted Registration issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at a disclosed). issuance (e.g. as of this Type. Transaction cancellation, ($/per discount to for cash or filing. shares returned share) at market debt to treasury) Issuance price at the conversion) - time of OR- issuance? Nature of (Yes/No) Services Provided 1/10/19 New Issuance 4,000,000 Common 0.0001 Yes Sunny Isles Capital LLC/Charles Vaccaro, Debt Unrestricted Exempt President conversion 1/10/19 New Issuance 4,000,000 Common 0.0001 Yes Back Nine Capital, LLC/Sheryl H Feldman, Debt Unrestricted Exempt director conversion 2/13/19 New Issuance 2,125,000 Common 0.0001 Yes Roman Produce, Inc., Ramon Eisayev, director Subscription Unrestricted Exempt 6/14/19 New Issuance 4,000,000 Common 0.0001 Yes Sunny Isles Capital LLC/Charles Vaccaro, Debt Unrestricted Exempt President conversion 6/14/19 New Issuance 1,000,000 Common 0.0001 Yes Sunny Isles Capital LLC/Charles Vaccaro, Debt Unrestricted Exempt President conversion 2/28/20 New Issuance 1,111,111 Common 0.09 No Three Deland Plaza, LLC / Joseph Daprile, MGR Subscription Restricted Exempt 2/28/20 New Issuance 555,555 Common 0.09 No Joseph Daprile Subscription Restricted Exempt Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date:09/30/21 Common: 63,778,273 Preferred: 10,000,000 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018, through September 30, 2020, pursuant to the tabular format above. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 4 of 26

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: N/A Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Conversion Name of Terms (e.g. Noteholder pricing (entities must Reason for Principal mechanism have Date of Note Outstanding Interest Issuance (e.g. Amount at Maturity Date for individual Issuance Balance ($) Accrued ($) Loan, Issuance ($) determining with voting / Services, etc.) conversion of investment instrument to control shares) disclosed). 03/29/16 $ 41,000 $ 46,000 $ 25,309 Extended 04/14/16 1,500 1,500 820 Extended 09/22/16 6,000 6,000 3,014 Extended 12/02/16 2,500 2,500 2,051 Extended 05/23/17 4,000 4,000 1,743 Extended 06/16/17 3,000 3,000 1,288 Extended 08/07/17 6,000 6,000 2,490 Extended 09/28/17 7,400 7,400 2,967 Extended 10/03/17 5,000 5,000 1,997 Extended 11/28/17 6,000 6,000 2,304 Extended Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Back Nine Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Sherryl per share H Feldman, director Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president Sunny Isles Loan Fixed at $0.001 Capital, Charles per share Vaccaro, president $ 82,400 $ 87,400 $ 43,984 Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: N/A OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 5 of 26

