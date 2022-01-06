White Lodging Names New Chief Executive Officer, Other Senior Appointments

Merrillville, Indiana, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jean-Luc Barone Promoted to Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Management

David Lanterman Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

New Organizational Capability, Rooms Operations Vice Presidents Named

White Lodging, one of the largest independent hotel development and management companies in the United States, has named Jean-Luc Barone the Chief Executive Officer of the hotel management company. Ken Barrett, who previously held this role, will continue to serve as President of White Lodging, focused on the performance of the company’s owned assets and other key company initiatives. Both Barone and Barrett will report to White Lodging Founder and Chairman, Bruce White.

Barone joined White Lodging in 2016 as the Vice President of Food & Beverage, and most recently served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, a position he has held since 2018. Filling the now-open Chief Operating Officer position is David Lanterman, current Senior Vice President of Operations at White Lodging.

“Jean-Luc and David have been catalysts for positive change and have quickly elevated the company’s urban and lifestyle hotel offerings and locally relevant restaurants,” said White. “Both leaders also have a reputation for creating an environment that allows each associate to be their best self, and grow through training, development and mentorship – something associates all across the industry need more than ever.”

Barone is responsible for all of White Lodging’s hospitality management operations, including new hotel openings; concept creation and execution; and the award-winning Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection. Prior to joining White Lodging, Barone spent 16 years with Starwood Hotels in a variety of operation roles, including Vice President of Global Food & Beverage for Starwood hotels.

As Chief Operating Officer, Lanterman will oversee all strategy execution, operations and customer service at the property level. His focus will be on driving consistent and focused execution across the portfolio. Prior to joining White Lodging in 2013, David spent 10 years with Winegardner and Hammons Hotel Group in multiple leadership positions. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University.

Steve Ransone will serve as White Lodging’s Vice President of Organizational Capability. In this role, Ransone is responsible for recruiting, training, development, and other direct efforts designed to grow associates’ personal and professional skills. Ransone is a 23-year White Lodging veteran who most recently served as Vice President of Rooms Operations. He worked at Marriott International for more than 10 years before joining White Lodging.

Whitney Flores will serve as White Lodging’s Vice President of Rooms Operations, filling the role most recently held by Ransone. Flores joined White Lodging in 2014 and most recently served as Director of Rooms Operations. She is responsible for execution and process improvement across all front office and housekeeping operations, including all new hotel openings. Before Joining White Lodging, Flores spent five years in various Hyatt Hotel operations roles.

“Our people are the heart and soul of White Lodging and I’m proud to see these internal associates thriving,” said White.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization’s portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates approximately 90-premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

